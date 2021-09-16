BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $282.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

