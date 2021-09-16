BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,078 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 97,829 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

