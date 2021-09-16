BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

