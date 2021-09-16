BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

BIGC stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -84.85. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,661,218. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 44.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in BigCommerce by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.