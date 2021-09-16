Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) vs. Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Head to Head Comparison

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 140.48% 4.65% 3.52% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $770.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 9.24 $3.81 billion $10.52 75.10 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 63.52 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

