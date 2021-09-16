BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Up to $36.86

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.86, but opened at $37.73. BioAtla shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

BCAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,269 shares of company stock worth $25,660,812. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

