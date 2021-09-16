BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIOYF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

