BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BIOYF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.
About BioSyent
