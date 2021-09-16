Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.07.

BIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.68. 3,147,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,865. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.02. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

