Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 575594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

