Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIR. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.91.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.