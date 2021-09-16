Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 370565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

