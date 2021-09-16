Birchview Capital LP Invests $183,000 in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,248. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

