BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $3,779.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00134636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.54 or 0.00531508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018314 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

