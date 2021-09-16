Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF makes up about 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

PSJ opened at $152.53 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.33 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.