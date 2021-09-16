Black Swift Group LLC Has $205,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

