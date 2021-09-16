Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $986.71 million, a P/E ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.