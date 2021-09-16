Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VINP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $3,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,189,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. On average, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

