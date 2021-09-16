Black Swift Group LLC Sells 89,450 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,450 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 1.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.