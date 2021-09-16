BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 367,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,055. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

