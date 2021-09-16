BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYD opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

