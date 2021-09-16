BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,785,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

