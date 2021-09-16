Blake Russell Sells 2,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $150.65. 20,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,957. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.92. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $1,291,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.