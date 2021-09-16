BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Sells $214,564.48 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 99,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

