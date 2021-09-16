Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

