BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 49,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

