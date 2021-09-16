BMO Capital Markets Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $730.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.46.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $661.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.39. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

