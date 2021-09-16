BMO Capital Markets Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.44.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE:CGX opened at C$13.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$848.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.79. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.