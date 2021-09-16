BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,880 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,227,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $661.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

