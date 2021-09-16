BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of NetApp worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NTAP opened at $93.30 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

