BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $34.25 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

