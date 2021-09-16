BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $35,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $306,401,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

