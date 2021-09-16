Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.98

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 1398376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

