Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.56.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

