Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 612,973 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

