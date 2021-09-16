Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

