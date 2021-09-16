Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82.
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.