Bounty0x Achieves Market Cap of $278,067.96 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $278,067.96 and $6,080.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.82 or 0.00805724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

