BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

