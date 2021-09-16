Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of BRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 4,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.