Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $93.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

Several research firms have commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

BHR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,824. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

