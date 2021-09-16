BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a growth of 425.5% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BRCHF traded down 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.36. 90,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,629. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.22 and a 12 month high of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.36.
BrainChip Company Profile
Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.