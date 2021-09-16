BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a growth of 425.5% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BRCHF traded down 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.36. 90,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,629. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.22 and a 12 month high of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.36.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

