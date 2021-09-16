Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

