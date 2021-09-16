Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 296.0% in August

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 296.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. 21,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,922. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.27.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
