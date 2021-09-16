Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 296.0% in August

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 296.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. 21,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,922. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

