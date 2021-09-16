Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.55 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.