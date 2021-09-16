Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

