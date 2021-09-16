BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,009 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $388.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

