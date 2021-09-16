BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,665 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hologic by 40.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

