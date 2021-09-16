Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $741,873 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

