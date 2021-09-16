Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Avalara reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 510,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

