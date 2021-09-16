Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BLKB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.93. 229,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,565. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,698.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

