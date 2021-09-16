Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $88.99 on Monday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.