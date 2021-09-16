Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $88.99 on Monday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.